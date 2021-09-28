Ron Howard and his brother Clint have combined on a book about their childhood called The Boys, which is the subject of their talk at Desert Town Hall.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY DESERT TOWN HALL
Desert Town Hall’s 30th season will feature a mix of speakers from the political arena to a Hollywood set starting in January 2022 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort in Indian Wells.
A limited number of season tickets are available, beginning at $400 for all four speakers. Call 760-610-2852 for information.
The lineup includes:
Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier
Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier on Jan. 23. Photographers, filmmakers, and explorers who document the beauty of the planet. This couple captures imaginations with their brand of adventure, documentary photography, and storytelling.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Huckabee
Jon Meacham
Ron Howard and Clint Howard on March 14. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker and his actor brother will offer their insight to a childhood spent on TV, growing up amid sound stages, and Hollywood legends. Both of their parents were actors. The family lived near Desilu Studios where The Andy Griffith Show was filmed.
Desert Town Hall is produced by Desert Forum, Inc., a nonprofit educational corporation. A portion of the cost of the tickets is tax-deductible. The lecture series is sponsored by a number of local companies, organizations, and philanthropic individuals.
Serving as officers and board members for 2021-2022 season are: president Keith Goff (Mechanics Bank), immediate past president Andy Clark (111 Wealth Management), vice president Judy Vossler (Landmark Golf), vice president Brian Harnik (Roemer & Harnik), and secretary/treasurer Phillip K. Smith, Jr. (Sunrise Company), Jerry Fogelson (Fogelson Properties), and Scott Bailey (Desert Sands Unified School District).
• READ NEXT: Flannery Exchange Among Top Places to Work Remotely in Palm Springs.