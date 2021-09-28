Ron Howard and Clint Howard on March 14. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker and his actor brother will offer their insight to a childhood spent on TV, growing up amid sound stages, and Hollywood legends. Both of their parents were actors. The family lived near Desilu Studios where The Andy Griffith Show was filmed.

Desert Town Hall is produced by Desert Forum, Inc., a nonprofit educational corporation. A portion of the cost of the tickets is tax-deductible. The lecture series is sponsored by a number of local companies, organizations, and philanthropic individuals.

Serving as officers and board members for 2021-2022 season are: president Keith Goff (Mechanics Bank), immediate past president Andy Clark (111 Wealth Management), vice president Judy Vossler (Landmark Golf), vice president Brian Harnik (Roemer & Harnik), and secretary/treasurer Phillip K. Smith, Jr. (Sunrise Company), Jerry Fogelson (Fogelson Properties), and Scott Bailey (Desert Sands Unified School District).

