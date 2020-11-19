A Modern Trip to the South Pacific

Creative director Q Caylor and his husband, Tom, had a generic wish list in 2018, when they began searching for a second home in the desert. It read like a commonplace ad in the condo personals: “Two weekenders from San Francisco seek a low-maintenance, midcentury complex that promotes indoor-outdoor living.” They found a number of properties met their requirements when their real estate agent asked an important question: “If you’re coming to Palm Springs, don’t you want a place that feels like Palm Springs?”

Once Alex Dethier of Paul Kaplan Group planted that seed, their search became an unhurried quest for something a little more iconic and a lot more personal.

“As soon as he said, ‘Don’t you want a place that has a real Palm Springs midcentury vibe?’ we knew he was right,” Tom recalls.