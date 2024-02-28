Saks Fifth Avenue to Showcase Spring/Summer Collection on El Paseo

Denim pairs with a Chloé handbag during the Saks Fifth Avenue show at Fashion Week El Paseo in 2023.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Springtime in the Coachella Valley heralds vibrant hues, easy-to-wear neutrals, and well-tailored fits — and it’s all available at Saks Fifth Avenue, which has a bilevel location at The Gardens on El Paseo adjacent to Fashion Week’s big white tent.
Each year, Saks Fifth Avenue crafts a show that represents what’s happening right now in contemporary and designer fashion. This curated presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 menswear and womenswear promises to inspire a whole new wardrobe that will take you from day to night.
Neutrals pop during the Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 show.
03.21
Saks Fifth Avenue Presents
7 p.m. Cocktail Reception
8 p.m. Fashion Show
Make an Impact
This show offers a chance to support and learn more about Bighorn BAM. Since its inception in 2007 by a cancer survivor, the local nonprofit has assisted more than 100,000 Coachella Valley patients in their treatment of cancer.