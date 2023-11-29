Saks Fifth Avenue Hosts Fashion Show Benefiting The Living Desert

Fashion, fundraising, and a stylish crowd commingled when Saks Fifth Avenue and The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens presented a private fashion show to support desert conservation initiatives. Guests imbibed Champagne and nibbled on hors d’oeuvres while an exclusive Max Mara fashion presentation unfolded before their eyes. A dazzling array of Paula Crevoshay Fine Jewelry was on display as well.

“Many people recognize The Living Desert as a great place to take their kids and grandkids, but what they might not know is we’re involved in more than 60 conservation programs in twelve different countries around the world,” said The Living Desert’s President and CEO, Allen Monroe. “We take our scientific expertise and work to save and protect endangered species. That’s really at the heart of our mission.”

In many instances, the featured fashions and jewelry leaned into their cause. Nature-themed prints such as a flowing Max Mara leaf-print caftan dress hinted at wildlife expeditions while a one-of-a-kind giraffe from Paula Crevoshay’s Endangered Treasury collection of original broach and pendant designs proved a real showstopper. Several iterations of the classic Max Mara 101801 Icon Coat were in evidence as well, not to mention the Italian label’s Teddy Bear Icon Coat, an item currently celebrating its 10th anniversary.