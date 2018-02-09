Sushi fans are excited over the introduction of Chef Engin Onural’s Sandfish sushi and whiskey bar to Palm Springs. After establishing the successful Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge on El Paseo in Palm Desert, Onural recenty marked the opening of his newest edition in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District.

Guests were offered refreshments such as sparkling wine or a glass of San Gaijin, Sandfish’s signature beer — a Hefeweizen style wheat beer made with yuzu (a Japanese citrus fruit) that is brewed and bottled at Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage. Sandfish’s stunningly beautiful bar has an amazing selection of Japanese whiskey, scotch, and Kentucky bourbon

Large beautiful platters brought samples of tuna roll and California roll that were amazingly fresh and full of authentic Japanese flavor. Mellow dance music played throughout the restaurant and on the patio while Chef Engin mingled and took photos with attendees.

Sandfish

1556 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-537-1022

sandfishps.com