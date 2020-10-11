Santorini on the Mesa

Photography by
Patrick Maus
Styling by Raina Selene
Model: Jessica Gomes
Hair by Andre Gunn
Make up by Adrienne Herbert
Watercolor dress by Raquel Allegra; vintage jewelry.
Dress by Dodo Bar Or; sunglasses by Fendi; necklaces by Maison Irem.
Black crop top by Staud; pants by La Doublej.
Blouse and skirt by Rhode; earrings by Bottega Veneta.
Swimsuit by Zimmermann.
Dress by Isabel Marant; shoes by Reike Nen.
Watercolor dress by Raquel Allegra; vintage jewelry.
Swimsuit by Eres; necklace by Maison Irem; cuff bangle by Lizzie Fortunato.
Knit nude bra and sweater by Dodo Bar Or; swim bottoms by The Fold; sunglasses by Fendi.
Vintage shirt; pants by Asceno; swim top by Silvia Tcherassi; earrings by Gas Bijoux.