Santorini on the Mesa

The Greek island — and namesake of this eye-catching Palm Springs estate — inspires a Mediterranean daydream.

Staff Report Current PSL, Fashion & Style

Knit nude bra and sweater by Dodo Bar Or; sunglasses by Fendi.
Photography by
Patrick Maus
Styling by Raina Selene
Model: Jessica Gomes
Hair by Andre Gunn
Make up by Adrienne Herbert
Watercolor dress by Raquel Allegra; vintage jewelry.

Dress by Dodo Bar Or; sunglasses by Fendi; necklaces by Maison Irem.

Black crop top by Staud; pants by La Doublej.

Blouse and skirt by Rhode; earrings by Bottega Veneta.

Swimsuit by Zimmermann.

Dress by Isabel Marant; shoes by Reike Nen.

Swimsuit by Eres; necklace by Maison Irem; cuff bangle by Lizzie Fortunato.

Knit nude bra and sweater by Dodo Bar Or; swim bottoms by The Fold; sunglasses by Fendi.

Vintage shirt; pants by Asceno; swim top by Silvia Tcherassi; earrings by Gas Bijoux.

