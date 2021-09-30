Full / Heart

Shahi overcame several fears during the grueling shoot, which mostly took place on Atlanta soundstages. It was her first time acting in a CGI-heavy project where green screens are de rigueur and stunt work is as important as line delivery. Dangling in the air for hours by wires was a particularly challenging assignment for the actress.

“I thought I was going to die when I had to do this one stunt up there,” Shahi says. “I was actually in my trailer crying, but I did it — and I nailed it. Now, I’m going to be so proud when the movie comes out, and I can sit there and say, ‘I did all of my own stunts. I did everything myself.’”

Unlike the racy Sex/Life, which features every cast member in various states of undress over the course of eight episodes, Shahi is jazzed that Black Adam is a project that will be safe for all three of her children — 12-year-old William and 6-year-old twins Violet and Knox — to watch when it’s released in theaters July 29, 2022.