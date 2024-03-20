Scooter LaForge Hosted Debut Runway Show at Fashion Week El Paseo

With Blondie’s “Atomic” on repeat, spliced between arcade video game sounds and a circus of audio effects, Scooter LaForge put on a joyfully jolting runway debut on the fifth night of Fashion Week El Paseo.

“Destroyed and put back together” are LaForge’s words for the apex collection of re-imagined, sustainable fashion he brought to Palm Desert, following decades of selling his hand-painted T-shirts on the streets of Manhattan, in nightclubs, and in the Patricia Field ArtFashion boutique.

Before the first model danced her way down the runway, LaForge introduced himself with a short, documentary-style video. A childhood diet of after-school and Saturday morning cartoons manifests in his paintings. He still reads comic books, and he makes his bed with Charlie Brown sheets.