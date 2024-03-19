Fifty Shades of Pink Took Over the Fashion Week El Paseo Runway

Models pose backstage during the Fifty Shades of Pink on El Paseo runway show.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Excitement ran high on Fashion Week El Paseo’s fourth night as 10 high-end El Paseo stores unveiled their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. It was standing room only in the tent, and naturally, most attendees were decked out in the color of the hour for the show, Fifty Shades of Pink on El Paseo. All eyes turned to the front of the room as a scene from the 1957 film Funny Face lit up the screens. Could a song other than the effusive “Think Pink,” as performed by the indomitable Kay Thompson (of Eloise book fame), kicked off proceedings? The appreciative crowd didn’t think so.
Chrissy’s of El Paseo was first down the runway, initially sending a trio of adorably dressed little girls and one backflipping young boy to warm up the crowd. Things got down to business as a shimmery pink, ruched and sleeveless dress appeared. It was soon followed by a deep cerise, voluminous ankle-length skirt with a matching top tied at the waist. The color pink infused several floral prints, and slit-leg styles were everywhere.
Model wears rose gold jacket with feathers.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Rose gold dress and sparkly pants suit.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
Models make their way down the runway.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
A segue into coral hues seemed perfectly reasonable, as did the appearance of a darling white eyelet dress with a tiered skirt and puffy sleeves. But it was another white dress from Chrissy’s that drew raves. The form-fitting, calf-length style featured only one sleeve — but oh, what a sleeve it was! Long and billowing, its wearer would certainly make an entrance. The same could be said for a snug, ankle-length, long-sleeve black gown featuring multiple rows of mesh cutouts that flared out below the knee.
Pink ruled the evening, yes, but there was room for other colors as Eileen Fisher clearly showed. Her spring collection features tiered styles in crushed silk that stirred interest in the crowd. A geranium-colored, midcalf style led the way, but it was soon followed by a similar crushed silk cami and accompanying maxi skirt in a shade of bronze. Still more texture came by way of an oatmeal-colored mesh cami included in another ensemble.
Tropical prints and hats — lots of hats — appeared as Tommy Bahama claimed the runway. And oh, did we mention male models? The crowd roared when several appeared sporting long and short pant styles accompanied by the brightly colored camp shirts that are synonymous with the brand. The ladies had their moment too, courtesy of midi and mini dresses in springy floral prints.
Models wear orange dresses.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears pink silk dress.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
Coco Rose injected a little Balinese flair into the evening with fashions that draw inspiration from that Indonesian isle. First came a vivid caftan featuring a print best described as bird of paradise. Then, a brightly hued flower-power maxi skirt worn with a crop top conjured memories of granny square blankets for many in the crowd. A cream-colored, crochet dress with a fringe hem paired with an olive striped kimono and proved to be a real showstopper.
European linen connoisseur 120% Lino arrived next, looking calm, cool, and collected as ever. Male models livened proceedings here as well. One appeared casual but pulled together wearing an untucked pale pink shirt under a camouflage blue lapel jacket and accompanying long pants. Meanwhile, embellished necklines popped up on several women’s styles, adding just the right note to a line known for understated luxury.
Model wears a black sheer dress.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
When Athleta bounded into view, hot pink leggings, a matching baseball cap, and a white jacket were to be expected as were the light pink pair of leggings that followed. Perhaps less so though was a tiered midi halter dress in a beguiling shade of begonia. Later, a black romper with a matching cap made a statement, as did a pair of olive parachute pants with an accompanying jacket accessorized by (naturally) a bright pink crossbody bag.
Chico’s soon sashayed down the runway featuring lots of crop pants (in fact, crop pants were everywhere throughout the show). But even more significant, eyelet showed up once again. Do we sense a trend? One model wore a lovely pair of white eyelet lace crop pants with a floral cutwork jacket. Navy popped up often in separates teamed with bright abstract prints or in the case of a striking maxi shirt dress whose pink motif print clambered attractively up the sides and sleeves.
White House Black Market entered the game with a delicate pink pantsuit followed by an eye-catching strapless flare dress in a floral print accentuated by four bands of black. A full-skirted chevron-printed dress with a corset-style front drew applause, as did a white and black colorblock jacket with matching skirt that called to mind Chanel. Eyelet surfaced here too.
Simple and chic defines the Connie Roberson line of clothing, and the fashions she presented did not disappoint. An abstract checker-print jacket paired with white skinny pants and a boater hat, striking a happy note from the start. Continuing the theme, a yellow and white horizontal striped wrap skirt paired with a white blouse. A longer black and white striped version of the skirt eventually followed. But the pièce de résistance from the collection has to be the featured royal blue evening dress with sheer matching and embroidered jacket.
Model wears crochet dress and shell necklace.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
Models pose backstage.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears pink button up and a hat.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Last but by no means least, a smashing array of fashions from Grayse arrived to close out the show, and the crowd was ready. They cheered enthusiastically at every shimmery style — and most did shimmer, or at the very least glimmer. Some even featured feathers. Some were pink, and some were not. There were sheer and revealing dresses with low-cut backs and high slits. And no one could take their eyes off one particular slinky gold gown. It was crisscrossed with glitter and basically had floor-length sleeves that draped in the most magnificent way — a true triumph.
Indeed, the whole show was a triumph. Full of fun and upbeat music with models high-fiving one another as they passed. Kelly Gray, designer and owner of Grayse, walked the runway at the end, and then all the models appeared amid a burst of bright pink confetti. Fifty shades of pink, and then some!
Fashion Week El Paseo continues through March 21. For details and tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
Kelly Gray wears a gold gown.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Guests.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Chrissy's on El Paseo.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Models backstage.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model getting ready backstage.
PHOTO BY CAROLINE POLLY
Model wears a flare-sleeve dress.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO