Fifty Shades of Pink Took Over the Fashion Week El Paseo Runway

A segue into coral hues seemed perfectly reasonable, as did the appearance of a darling white eyelet dress with a tiered skirt and puffy sleeves. But it was another white dress from Chrissy’s that drew raves. The form-fitting, calf-length style featured only one sleeve — but oh, what a sleeve it was! Long and billowing, its wearer would certainly make an entrance. The same could be said for a snug, ankle-length, long-sleeve black gown featuring multiple rows of mesh cutouts that flared out below the knee.

Pink ruled the evening, yes, but there was room for other colors as Eileen Fisher clearly showed. Her spring collection features tiered styles in crushed silk that stirred interest in the crowd. A geranium-colored, midcalf style led the way, but it was soon followed by a similar crushed silk cami and accompanying maxi skirt in a shade of bronze. Still more texture came by way of an oatmeal-colored mesh cami included in another ensemble.

Tropical prints and hats — lots of hats — appeared as Tommy Bahama claimed the runway. And oh, did we mention male models? The crowd roared when several appeared sporting long and short pant styles accompanied by the brightly colored camp shirts that are synonymous with the brand. The ladies had their moment too, courtesy of midi and mini dresses in springy floral prints.