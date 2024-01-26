Scooter LaForge, Simon Ungless on Sustainable Fashion

After seeing Debbie Harry, aka Blondie, grace the stage in a garbage bag for her 1980 “Atomic” music video, artist and designer Scooter LaForge’s brain started whirring. “She blows every designer, every pop star on the stage away,” he says.

The ability to literally turn trash into sartorial treasure has long been part of the New York–based artist’s creative ethos. His newest collection, inspired by the “Atomic” video and debuting at Fashion Week El Paseo in March, features a series of handmade, one-of-a-kind garments that he has taken apart and remade, from painted Louis Vuitton bags to chopped up army jackets he found at thrift stores.

“Everything I find here and there that I love, I’ll take it and make it my own,” LaForge says.

In the past few years, clothing resale has become a billion-dollar industry. Today’s young consumers are more aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion. They are embracing the styles of yesteryear, using creative techniques like upcycling to hone a unique personal style. For LaForge and other designers of a like mindset — including Simon Ungless, who will also show a collection at Fashion Week El Paseo — this commitment to re-imagining the past runs deeper. Ungless, who is based in the Bay Area, came up in the London punk scene while LaForge is a staple of the downtown New York art milieu. They grew up worlds away, yet each got his start remixing and reworking existing garments to create something entirely new.

For these designers, sustainability isn’t a buzzword or bandwagon that they’ve jumped on to keep up with the times; it has long been an integral part of their creative process.