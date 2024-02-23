Scooter LaForge to Host First Runway Show at Fashion Week El Paseo

It’s not a coincidence that Scooter LaForge’s show at Fashion Week El Paseo shares its name with the iconic 1980 Blondie tune. The designer is close friends with frontwoman Debbie Harry, and she serves as his muse for the collection. “She is the coolest person I know,” LaForge says.

Harry’s trash bag cape in the “Atomic” music video functioned as a jumping-off point for a bold series of hand-painted garments fashioned from found materials, among them “toys, bottle caps, safety pins, [and] vintage dresses,” LaForge explains.

Audacious and intensely hued, the clothes echo Harry’s bold, punchy, rock n’ roll aesthetic while aligning with LaForge’s sustainable approach to design. The New Mexico–born artist revels in transforming cast-aside items, like thrift store army jackets, into unique and precious artifacts. “I love problem-solving,” he says. “Putting odd items together and making them work.”