The Comfort Factor

The value of an interior designer often lies in his or her instinctive brilliance, finesse for interpreting clients’ tastes into breathtaking environments, and gentle but persuasive communication. Scott Arthur Yerkey is a longtime designer for the Shwachman family thanks to all of those merits. In the case of their most recent project, however, he had to introduce them to the desert and convince them it was the right destination for their second home — all before he could put on his design hat. Pushing beyond the call of duty as a cross-country location scout was all in a day’s work.

Kim Shwachman has relied on and collaborated with Yerkey for the past 18 years. He has renovated her family’s home in Northbrook, Illinois, (a suburb north of Chicago) several times, inside and out. “He just gets it,” she says. “I don’t make a design move without him.” Transplants from the Midwest themselves, Yerkey and his partner, Cary Filsinger, co-own Filsinger Gallery on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Yerkey coordinates all interior design work; Filsinger is a landscape architect and the resident art enthusiast.

“Scott and Cary were the driving force in our coming to the desert,” says Shwachman, who originally had imagined a family beach retreat in Malibu. “After we sold our second home in Boca Raton, we knew we wanted to go west. They probably worked on me for four years to come see the area, as did my husband, Perry.”