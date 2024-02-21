See Simon Ungless of Atelier Jolie at Fashion Week El Paseo

In a way, Simon Ungless has been preparing all his life for his show at Fashion Week El Paseo. The British designer who now calls the Bay Area home was only 10 when he began chopping up off-the-rack ensembles, transforming them into styles that spoke to the emerging London punk scene of the 1970s. He and Lee Alexander McQueen were roommates and collaborated during the early years of McQueen’s eponymous line. His connection to the brand has remained strong, this year collaborating on the Spring 2024 Alexander McQueen collections. He also recently teamed up with Angelina Jolie at Atelier Jolie.

At Fashion Week El Paseo, Ungless will present “Ready-Made Rehabilitation,” a collection of “women’s and men’s tailored ready-to-wear that has been rehabilitated through various techniques and applications,” he says. Shades of black, gray, camel, and white mix with sun-faded brights across natural fibers, silk, wool, cotton, and rayon. Some pieces include leather made from mushrooms and cactus.