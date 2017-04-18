Some estates make their mark with a once-in-a-lifetime location. Others rise above with an outstanding architectural statement that defies place and time. Just listed at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, this estate achieves both, culminating in an unforgettable residence set on one of the most extraordinary fairway lots in the valley.

The home owes its astounding design to two greats: original architect Richard Dodd and legendary architect Tom Jakway, who orchestrated its meticulous remodel for the current owners. Throughout the journey of this home, each and every artisan held true to its spectacular blueprint of excellence.

Years of custom attention given by architects, designers, master craftsmen, and the artists of landscape design have cultivated this rare gem. Professionally furnished and ready to enjoy as your own, this residence speaks to discerning buyers who seek a home of perfected details, unique living spaces, and boundless opportunity.