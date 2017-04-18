Some estates make their mark with a once-in-a-lifetime location. Others rise above with an outstanding architectural statement that defies place and time. Just listed at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, this estate achieves both, culminating in an unforgettable residence set on one of the most extraordinary fairway lots in the valley.
The home owes its astounding design to two greats: original architect Richard Dodd and legendary architect Tom Jakway, who orchestrated its meticulous remodel for the current owners. Throughout the journey of this home, each and every artisan held true to its spectacular blueprint of excellence.
Years of custom attention given by architects, designers, master craftsmen, and the artists of landscape design have cultivated this rare gem. Professionally furnished and ready to enjoy as your own, this residence speaks to discerning buyers who seek a home of perfected details, unique living spaces, and boundless opportunity.
Elegantly perched to offer panoramic vistas of the Mountain Course and the rugged mountains that sit in close proximity and touch the desert floor, this home gracefully extends across two fastidiously manicured lots of nearly an acre. Lush and colorful landscape surrounds on all sides as the home takes in views of the pristine fairway’s green belts and lakes set against nature’s remarkable scenery. Meandering gardens beckon with paths for strolling and tranquil vignettes made for quiet relaxation.
The home itself conveys a captivating aura of majesty and grandeur. Intertwined with its sweeping architectural lines are cozy enclaves and luxurious comforts of home — from the essential to the exceptional. The interior of over 11,600 square feet was masterfully adorned by the talents of interior designer Rosemary Rubenstein.
Throughout the home, Old World details such as richly veined marble, stone accent walls, coffered ceilings, and finely carved wood infuse a bridge from the historic flourishes of the past to the home’s modern conveniences, amenities, and brilliant site planning that allows for the best in indoor-outdoor living.
Multiple outdoor patios conjure an escape to the Mediterranean with paved stone underfoot. These generous outdoor areas expand the entertaining possibilities, from intimate family gatherings to a grand, day-to-night soiree. The spacious pool and spa, plus outdoor kitchen with barbecue, invite effortless poolside celebrations.
The home’s expansive floor plan includes a regal main residence with a lower level billiards room and a detached, self-contained casita for guests. Upon approach, the estate projects a stately sense of arrival. A circular driveway with porte-cochere joins a dome-covered walkway to the ornately carved wood pivot entry door.
Beneath a dramatic rotunda, the voluminous great room features a towering marble-clad fireplace, card-game room, step-up dining area with two tables seating 10-12, and an impressive curved wall of windows and sliding doors. A clever row of clerestory windows bring in just enough natural light even when the curtains are drawn. The room adjoins a fireside den with media area.
Further exploration reveals an immense chef’s kitchen with TK blue countertops, a handsome gentleman’s office with a wet bar and built-in cabinetry, a walk-up bar opposite the walk-in wine room with alarm, and an artful circular staircase down to the billiards room.
A true retreat, the master suite was designed for privacy and pampering. In addition to a fireplace and breakfast bar, it offers a spacious bath with two walk-in closets and two water closets, a massage room, and a Jacuzzi tub.
Guests will be comfortable and self-sufficient in the two-bedroom casita that encompasses two baths, a great room with fireside seating, a dining area, a kitchenette with a refrigerator, an icemaker, a cooktop, a microwave, and a stacked washer/dryer.
The main residence is completed by two beautifully appointed guest powder rooms; two additional guest suites — each with bath, and one with breakfast bar; two laundry rooms, one on each wing of the home; and a Vantage lighting system. The three-car or -cart garage accommodates abundant storage in a home designed for easy wheelchair access and generous movement through the interior and exterior spaces.
Located within the secure gates of The Vintage Club, ranked fifth in the country among the top 150 Platinum Clubs of America, this home has access to an ultra-exclusive golf course community that hosts two Tom Fazio-designed golf courses. The Member-owned and operated Club includes tennis, swim, fitness, and wellness facilities along with an award-winning Clubhouse, five dining options, and an active social scene.
Membership is by nomination, requires property ownership within the Club, and is subject to an approval process. This home is offered furnished per seller’s final approved inventory, excluding most art and art pieces, at $8,950,000. Contact the Sales Team at Vintage Club Sales, 760-346-5566 or [email protected]
