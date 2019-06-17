Sephora Celebrates Palm Springs Store Grand Opening!

Sephora Palm Springs officially has opened its doors following a grand opening party hosted by Palm Springs Life. Over 300 attendees were greeted by a gorgeous Palm Springs inspired balloon wall by Eventscape, and invited inside to shop and learn about the latest beauty and skincare products.

After a trip to the step and repeat supplied by T-RexMedia, guests enjoyed mini makeovers from beauty consultants. Sips and tastes came from Liquid Catering and sweets by Over the Rainbow and Chef Roman Blas, including mini marble-glazed donuts, macarons in a variety of colors and flavors, pastel cake pops and hand-decorated cookies.