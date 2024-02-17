Shop Mix-Century Modern Furnishing With Dann Foley at Revivals

Award-winning interior design duo Dann Foley and Beau Stinnette bring their signature style to Revivals Palm Springs with the launch of the Dann Foley Lifestyle pop-up shop. The collaboration showcases the seamless integration of new and pre-loved furnishings, offering a special glimpse into the art of transitional design, the innovative décor approach that combines old and new, traditional and modern. At its best, this philosophical mélange balances masculine and feminine, bold and soft, and classic and current details to create a beautiful and comfortable space.

The kickoff Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. presents an opportunity for design enthusiasts visiting Palm Springs for Modernism Week to see Foley and Stinnette, renowned for their expertise in combining old and new elements, take center stage. Steven Henke, DAP Health’s chief of brand marketing, will moderate a conversation with Foley and Stinnette where attendees can expect to glean expert tips on harmonizing diverse pieces to create a cohesive, personalized home aesthetic.

Henke is excited to collaborate with Foley and Stinnette. “Their approach to design mirrors what we’ve learned from Revivals shoppers,” he says. “DIY designers know that the key to successful design lies in finding a unifying element, balancing styles, layering textures, and infusing a personal touch. We hope to inspire attendees to blend pre-loved treasures with new furnishings, unlocking the transformative power of transitional design while creating spaces that reflect their unique personalities and lifestyles.”