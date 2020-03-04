Panel Celebrates Color at Modernism Week 2020

Design lovers celebrated Valentine’s Day with a twist and a symphony of color at the Color & Cocktails party and design panel during Modernism Week 2020.

Attendees gathered in the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery booth at CAMP to hear leading experts discuss modern design and how to use color with confidence. Lisa-Marie Hart, editor of Palm Springs Life’s Home + Design publication, moderated a lively discussion ranging from the science of color to the next big color and insightful design tip take-aways between panelists Sean Fisher, director of brand experience at Signature Hardware; Sara McLean, color specialist/creator at Dunn Edwards, and the Palm Springs-based design duo Lawrence Lazzaro & Nicholas Hertneck of Nicholas Lawrence Interior Design and Modern Hacienda.

Color enthusiasts enjoyed vibrant rose-hued cocktails and mod-themed hors d’oeuvres while taking in the brilliant display of the latest Signature Hardware products. Signature Hardware, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, and Palm Springs Life hosted the celebration.