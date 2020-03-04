modernism week 2020 panel

Panel Celebrates Color at Modernism Week 2020

Design lovers celebrated Valentine’s Day with a twist and a symphony of color at the Color & Cocktails party and design panel during Modernism Week 2020.

Staff Report Current Digital, Social Scene

Palm Springs-based design duo Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck of Nicholas Lawrence Interior Design and Modern Hacienda speak with Modernism Week CAMP attendees.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY GREGG FELSEN

Attendees gathered in the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery booth at CAMP to hear leading experts discuss modern design and how to use color with confidence. Lisa-Marie Hart, editor of Palm Springs Life’s Home + Design publication, moderated a lively discussion ranging from the science of color to the next big color and insightful design tip take-aways between panelists Sean Fisher, director of brand experience at Signature Hardware; Sara McLean, color specialist/creator at Dunn Edwards, and the Palm Springs-based design duo Lawrence Lazzaro & Nicholas Hertneck of Nicholas Lawrence Interior Design and Modern Hacienda.

Color enthusiasts enjoyed vibrant rose-hued cocktails and mod-themed hors d’oeuvres while taking in the brilliant display of the latest Signature Hardware products. Signature Hardware, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, and Palm Springs Life hosted the celebration.

