Simon Ungless Brought Sustainable Art to Fashion Week El Paseo

Simon Ungless is most known for his collaborations with Alexander McQueen and as founder of the Fashion School at the Academy of Art University. He maintains relationships and collaborations with Tory Burch, Givenchy, Versace, and Calvin Klein while overseeing the sustainable apparel and textile brand When Simon Met Ralph and home and accessories brand Blackened. He recently joined forces as a designer for Angelina Jolie’s new sustainably focused Atelier Jolie, which focuses on upcycling quality vintage and deadstock materials to create quality heirloom garments.

The British designer has been reconstructing looks reminiscent of the 1970s London punk scene since he was only 10; that inspiration was alive and well, look after look on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway.

The womenswear on the runway flowed from feminine layered outfits to “borrowed from the boys” masculine tailoring. Many ensembles incorporated leggings or knee-high stockings that lowered the viewer’s gaze to the shoe of choice: minimalist lace-up flats and soft, moccasin-style midcalf booties. Long layered pieces topped slip dresses, and voluminous skirts paired with chunky knit sweaters, offering a sense of playfulness. Makeup was minimal with a simple cat-eye flash — just the right touch of rebellion to complement Ungless’ artful approach to clothing. The designer uses nontraditional materials such as cactus and mushroom leather and techniques including sun dying. Paint splatter permeated the collection.