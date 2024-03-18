Simon Ungless Brought Sustainable Art to Fashion Week El Paseo

Simon Ungless runway show.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
On the runway Sunday at Fashion Week El Paseo, Simon Ungless’ punk-influenced “Ready-Made Rehabilitation” collection preached sustainability. Ready-to-wear looks for men and women carried a certain je ne sais quoi that might have inspired attendees to give their own closet a fresh look. “If I can help give a second life to something someone already owns, doesn’t wear and [is] thinking of discarding, then I’m truly happy,” Ungless says. “It probably sounds insane to be a designer creating clothing that makes people want to stop shopping, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
The audience buzzed with enthusiasm during the cocktail reception, snapping selfies at the photo wall sponsored by SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Cosmetic Sugery Institute. Some attendees dressed with nods to Ungless’ love for counterculture. A voice over the loudspeaker indicated it was showtime, and ticketholders funneled to their seats to revel in Ungless’ sartorial show.
Model wears red dress and red boots.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Model wears a jumpsuit and jacket.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears black dress and jacket.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Coat with black distressed shirt and combat boots.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Simon Ungless is most known for his collaborations with Alexander McQueen and as founder of the Fashion School at the Academy of Art University. He maintains relationships and collaborations with Tory Burch, Givenchy, Versace, and Calvin Klein while overseeing the sustainable apparel and textile brand When Simon Met Ralph and home and accessories brand Blackened. He recently joined forces as a designer for Angelina Jolie’s new sustainably focused Atelier Jolie, which focuses on upcycling quality vintage and deadstock materials to create quality heirloom garments.
The British designer has been reconstructing looks reminiscent of the 1970s London punk scene since he was only 10; that inspiration was alive and well, look after look on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway.
The womenswear on the runway flowed from feminine layered outfits to “borrowed from the boys” masculine tailoring. Many ensembles incorporated leggings or knee-high stockings that lowered the viewer’s gaze to the shoe of choice: minimalist lace-up flats and soft, moccasin-style midcalf booties. Long layered pieces topped slip dresses, and voluminous skirts paired with chunky knit sweaters, offering a sense of playfulness. Makeup was minimal with a simple cat-eye flash — just the right touch of rebellion to complement Ungless’ artful approach to clothing. The designer uses nontraditional materials such as cactus and mushroom leather and techniques including sun dying. Paint splatter permeated the collection.
A utilitarianism found its way into many of the men’s looks with embellished, flight-inspired jumpsuits and tailored outerwear. On the playful side, matching sets featured bold and dynamic prints, often only on the front-facing side of the garment, giving them a special twist as the models turned back on the runway. The men wore work-inspired or combat boots, adding to the utilitarian vibe. Several pieces felt like elevated leisure wear with infinite street style possibilities.
Ungless came on strong with patterning, one of his strengths. Distressed and faded motifs in both women’s and menswear juxtaposed the bold and painterly flashes that carried us through the event. In some of the monochromatic patterned looks, unexpected pops of color felt gleeful. Florals appeared to nod to the season ahead, while a bold grouping of glam black and gold looks interjected with vivid red head-to-toe outfits. Glimmers of ’90s-era grunge in faded, loose plaid layers on both men and women showed the crowd the softer side of tough.
Model wears plaid dress.
PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Black and gold gown.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Models backstage.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Through the Bobbi Lampros’ Giving Back program, the event provided an opportunity to learn more about Oak Grove Sanctuary Palm Springs, which provides safe housing for local LGBTQ+ youth in addition to life skills and educational resources to guide youth to independent adulthood.
Ungless will host a pop-up shop at The Gardens on El Paseo on Monday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fashion Week El Paseo continues through March 21. For event details and tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
Shoes designed by Simon Ungless.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Model getting ready backstage.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Models preparing for the runway show.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Models backstage.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK