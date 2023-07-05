Sky Watch: Earth at Aphelion

As we strive to survive the summer heat, we can take joy in knowing that we are farther from the sun than at any other point in the year. On July 6, the Earth will reach Aphelion — its farthest point from the sun on its orbit.

Oddly enough, Aphelion is often pronounced as “ap-helion,” as it is derived from apo (meaning “away from”) and helios (referring to the sun). Still, many pronounce it phonetically.

Enjoy being about 2.5 million kilometers farther from the sun than average.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory.