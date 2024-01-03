Sky Watch: Total Eclipse of the Heart of Scorpius

Low in the sky on the morning of Jan. 8, Venus and a waning crescent moon will rise in the southeast. If you look before 5:40 a.m., you may see another light near the moon — the red giant star Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius, and it is often referred to as the heart of the scorpion. Between 5:40 and 6:30 a.m., the moon will pass in front of Antares in what is referred to as an “occultation.” While astronomers generally do not interchange the terms eclipse and occultation, I don’t think anyone will fault you for calling this a Total Eclipse of the Heart of Scorpius.