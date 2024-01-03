skywatch

Sky Watch: Total Eclipse of the Heart of Scorpius

Witness Venus, a crescent moon, and the red giant star Antares on the morning of Jan. 8.

Eric McLaughlin Attractions

skywatch

ILLUSTRATION BY GHAZALEH POURMOJIB

Low in the sky on the morning of Jan. 8, Venus and a waning crescent moon will rise in the southeast. If you look before 5:40 a.m., you may see another light near the moon — the red giant star Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius, and it is often referred to as the heart of the scorpion. Between 5:40 and 6:30 a.m., the moon will pass in front of Antares in what is referred to as an “occultation.” While astronomers generally do not interchange the terms eclipse and occultation, I don’t think anyone will fault you for calling this a Total Eclipse of the Heart of Scorpius.

