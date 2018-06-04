If you can’t tell what season it is based on the unfailing Palm Springs weather, look to the trees. Citrus season comes, goes, and comes again, fruit ripening on the branches for our plucking pleasure. A juicer that’s attractive enough to keep on the counter (so you actually use it) is a must.

This Italian beauty queen, designed collaboratively by two legacies from the motherland, is that juicer. Never mind the $600 price tag. As part of a new collection of small appliances by Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg, this powerhouse takes fresh fruit to task.

The “Sicily Is My Love” motif — also splashing its Mediterranean colors and imagery across a toaster, electric tea kettle, hand mixer, espresso machine, and blender — feels as SoCal as it does Southern Italy. A cameo of lemons adorns one side; oranges grace the other. Plump prickly pear cactus fills the rest.