Ode to the Smoke Tree

The two artists reveal their reverence in A Celebration of the Smoke Tree, an exhibition running throughout April at Desertpainter Studio Gallery in Palm Springs.

The show might have seemed unlikely when the artists met almost seven years ago. “When I moved here from Boston I bought and renovated a condo, and I wanted a painting that had some orange, green, and red,” Harvey says. “I came across Terry’s website and found a little painting of an orange with some leaves on it. I called him, but he didn’t call me back. I tried again about six months later. That’s when we met, in 2012.”

They became fast friends, and during their early-morning and afternoon trips to the washes they would always talk about the smoke trees. “I’m from the Northeast, and I’ve shot everywhere with good landscape architects,” Harvey says. “Here it’s more spiritual, soulful, and inspiring.”

Masters, a desert resident for 51 years and a landscape painter for the last 20, can hardly resist the trees’ color, form, and shape. “The smoke tree is in me. I’m always painting them. They’re really hard [to depict]. There are no edges; they’re like clouds of smoke. The colors shift. It’s very nebulous.”

And, Harvey adds, “They show our seasons more than anything.”