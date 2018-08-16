There’s power in routine, in the expected. But there’s also power — and some would argue even more so — in venturing from your everyday experience to clear your mind and create space for a fresh perspective. Spa La Lé at Hotel Paseo delivers just that.

Bucking the trend of over-the-top, super-large spas that many hotels and resorts choose to build, the boutique-size Spa La Lé offers a personalized, relaxing experience with touches of the unexpected.

The spa features seven treatment rooms and a Spa Suite with a private shower and lounge, along with a co-ed relaxation area and a nail suite that uses only non-toxic polish.