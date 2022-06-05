Embrace the Glow

Soak in the fabled waters.

Known as California’s Spa City, Desert Hot Springs harbors a rich underground aquifer of natural hot and cold mineral water that’s used to feed the pools at area hotels, spas, and resorts. The midcentury-modern ambiance of The Spring Resort & Spa, built in 1957, sets the scene for services such as body buffs and mud wraps; book a treatment (or a hotel room), and you’ll have all-day access to the temperature-controlled soaking pools. A day pass at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis provides access to two outdoor and two indoor pools as well as morning yoga and a menu of blissful spa packages. (One mineral water pool is so large, you can swim laps.) The award-winning Two Bunch Palms property has nine newly constructed private treatment houses with custom teak soaking tubs; here, a spa day might consist of a sage cleansing and CBD-infused massage followed by a mineral water float.

Try a nontraditional remedy.

While this spot offers all the standard menu items you’d expect at a spa/salon — from massages and facials to hair, lashes, waxing, and spray tans — Grounded Bodyworks in Palm Springs is notable for its holistic approach to these services and other wellness offerings such as sound bath healing, reiki, and cupping. Live Well Clinic in La Quinta also specializes in energy-focused reiki therapy in addition to acupuncture, IV nutrient drips, and vitamin B injections (plus a wealth of medical programs). The recently expanded Desert Serenity Float & Spa in Palm Desert got its start as a flotation center, where your worries will melt away in an Epsom salt bath; treatments now include an infrared sauna, said to clear and tighten skin, as well as massages and facials.