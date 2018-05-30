Splash House music festival makes its return to the desert June 8 just as the desert is heating up. Here’s five reasons why sun, pool, and music go so well together.

An aerial view of the pool at The Saguaro Palm Springs. 1. Who doesn’t love a pool party? Splash House has three of them. This festival takes place on the pool decks of three Palm Springs hotels — the Saguaro, the Renaissance, and the Riviera — so you can bounce between pool parties chasing the music

The nighttime glow at the Renaissance Palm Springs. 2. A true summer vacation We’re ready to escape reality and get lost in the music. With artists like What So Not and Justin Martin, this lineup will deliver what you’re looking for in your getaway. Forget about your nine-to-five, just for a while, at least.

It’s not exactly Surfin’ USA, but it’s close for the desert. 3. Vitamin D, please! In attempts to achieve that beloved sunkissed glow, we’re taking advantage of the desert rays. Sunbathing and sipping on piña coladas to the chill sounds of Chet Porter sounds too good, and we’re not missing out on that.

The Riviera Palm Springs creates a garden aura. 4. Get to know Palm Springs With each stage in a different location, you’ll get a feel for Palm Springs’ community and retro aesthetic. The overflow of art and culture in this city creates the perfect setting for Splash House.