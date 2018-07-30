The Splash House music festival will take over Palm Springs, Aug. 10-12, with DJ acts including Mija, MK, and Hannah Want performing at one of three downtown hotels plus an after-hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
If you want to get your fill of the festival but also want some moments of respite and downtime, look no further. Below you’ll find places to stay, things to do, and spots to grab a bite to eat when you aren’t relaxing on a flamingo floatie, sipping a Frosé.
stay
Splash House is taking place at three hotels: Riviera Palm Springs, Renaissance Palm Springs, and The Saguaro. If you’re looking for accommodation options nearby, here are some suggestions.
Bargain
7 Springs Inn & Suites – 950 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
This vibrant and eclectic hotel offers standard rooms with queen and king-sized beds, studio suites each with a full kitchen, or townhouses with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LIZ MARTIN
La Serena Villas and its restaurant,Azúcar.
The Palm Springs Tennis Club Resort – 701 W. Baristo Road. Palm Springs
This 126-room hotel is just off the beaten path, a short walk to downtown, with restaurants, shopping, and art galleries just blocks away. Rooms include studios with kitchenette, one-bedroom suites with kitchenette, and deluxe rooms with one bedroom, two bathroom, and a full kitchen.
Chic
ARRIVE Palm Springs – 1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
This hip 32-room boutique hotel offers simple and streamlined comfort. All rooms are studios with king-sized beds, some of which include patios.
La Serena Villas – 339 S. Belardo Road, Palm Springs
This 21+ luxury hotel was built in 1933 and redeveloped in 2016. Studio-sized bungalows have king-sized beds and private patios with outdoor clawfoot tubs. One-bedroom bungalows have a separate living room, king-sized bed, and private patio.
Luxe
Parker Palm Springs – 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Fun and funky, yet decadent and relaxed. Standard rooms feature Jonathan Adler design and a king-sized bed or a set of double beds with single or double bathrooms. Stand-alone villas are one-bedroom suites with living room and dining area. For the ultimate posh experience, the ‘Gene Autry’ is a stand-alone structure that includes a treatment room with sauna and a screening room, as well as two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full-sized kitchen.
L’Horizon Palm Springs – 1050 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
This adults-only resort offers 25 bungalows with stunning midcentury architecture, top of the line linens, and remarkable decor. Rooms include queen or king-sized beds. Optional features include indoor rain showers, private outdoor showers, vintage furniture, a wood-burning copper clad fireplace, and a private full-sized pool.
shop
Forget your flip flops? Realize you need a hat to hide from the grueling desert sun? Want to pick up some souvenirs to memorialize your visit to Palm Springs? Here are some choices.
Hats Unlimited – 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Men’s and women’s hats in as many varieties, styles, and colors as possible.
blonde Clothing Boutique – 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite #130, Palm Springs: blonde is a family owned and operated clothing and gift boutique that carries what’s hot in fashion and what’s in style.
PHOTOGRAPH BY KELLEY HUSKEY
Only in Palm Springs has a large selection of flip-flops and a wide assortment of PS memorabilia.
Only in Palm Springs souvenir shop – 186 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: T-shirts, hats, keychains – anything and everything to commemorate your trip to Palm Springs.
760-673-7527
Diane’s Beachwear – 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Swimsuits, cover-ups, hats, flip flops, and water toys that are perfect for Splash House weekend.
Desert Hills Premium Outlets – 48400 Seminole Dr., Cabazon: Lululemon, Saks Off 5th, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, Wildfox and many more.
Bazar thrift shop – 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Unit #101, Palm Springs:,French boutique with women’s clothing, accessories, art, used, vintage, and consignment.
760-327-1528
Antique Galleries of Palm Springs – 505 E. Industrial Place, Palm Springs: Everything from vintage clothing, jewelry, home decor, furniture, art and more.
play
There are more unique things to do than there are hours in the day in Greater Palm Springs. We’ve narrowed down a few places to go and things to see that you won’t find anywhere else.
Cabazon Dinosaurs – 50770 Seminole Dr., Cabazon: Stop and visit one of the most iconic roadside attractions, featured in several pop culture movies.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway – 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs: Take the world’s largest rotating tram car over two-and-one-half miles along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon, transporting riders to the pristine wilderness of the Mt. San Jacinto State Park where it’s 15-20 degrees cooler.
Palm Springs Art Museum – 101 Museum Drive, Palm Springs: Spread over 150,000 square feet, the museum boasts major collections of modern and contemporary art, glass, photography, architecture and design and Native American and Western art, as well as two sculpture gardens.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS AERIAL TRAMWAY
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway takes you to 8,500 feet where it’s about 15 to 20 degrees cooler.
Escape Room – 2500 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Share the clues you’ve uncovered with your teammates in one of six escape rooms to choose from. All escape games are private.
Agua Caliente Indian Canyons – 38520 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: The Indian Canyons feature more than 60 miles of hiking and walking trails, perfect for picnicking, meditating, exploring, or testing out your photography skills.
Urban Yoga Center – 458 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Voted 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Best Yoga Studio in Palm Springs, with 30 classes offered a week.
taste
PHOTOGRAPH BY SARAH HUSVAR
The secluded and hushed country-chic crêperie, FARM, in downtown Palm Springs.
Devour. Nosh. Graze. Gorge. Pig out. Whatever your appetite, Palm Springs has one-of-a-kind restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. If you’re looking for chain restaurants, you’re in the wrong place. Here are some of the locals’ favorites and what you should try.
Asian
Thai Smile – 100 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Pineapple fried rice, tofu pad thai, Devil scallops, and spicy noodles.
Barbecue
Smoke Tree BBQ – 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #405, Palm Springs: Baby back ribs, macaroni & cheese with bacon, greens, cornbread, and bourbon pecan pie.
Breakfast
FARM – 6 La Plaza, Palm Springs: Crepes stuffed with Nutella and strawberries, andouille sausage omelette, and bacon, chicken and waffles.
Burger
Smokin Burgers – 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #220, Palm Springs: Plenty of burger options, chili cheese fries, sports bar atmosphere.
Cocktail
Bootlegger Tiki – 1101 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Punch bowls, Pina Colossus, and Bootlegger Barrel rum drink.
Coffeehouse
Koffi – 515 N. Palm Canyon Drive, 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, and 1700 S. Camino Real, Palm Springs: Hot, iced, and frozen coffees, cold brew, whole leaf teas, smoothies, pastries, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
Greek
Greek Islands – 139 E. Andreas Road, Palm Springs: Greek Islands salad, panini, hummus, and a variety of Greek beer.
Ice Cream
Ice Cream & Shop(pe) – 1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive., Suite “A,” Palm Springs: Ice cream flavors that include Mexican chocolate, Cappuccino Crunch, and lavender, as well as coconut sorbet.
Juice Bar
Fresh – 425 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs: Green smoothies, organic juices, pitaya and acai bowls, and protein smoothies.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GREEK ISLANDS
Greek Islands in Palm Springs.
Mexican
Loco Charlie’s Mexican Grill – 1751 N. Sunrise Way, Suite F5, Palm Springs: Street tacos, Mexican shrimp cocktail, California burger, and vegetarian options.
Pizza
Bill’s Pizza – 119 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Ingredients include caramelized onions, capers, provolone, blue cheese or vegan cheese, pine nuts, and chorizo. Sauces include Thai sauce, pesto, BBQ sauce, or Alfredo.
Sandwich
The Sandwich Spot – 240 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: Try The Sunny and Share, The DILF, The Dirty Weekend, and the Royal Hawaiian.
Seafood
Fisherman’s Market & Grill – 235 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: World famous Baja Fish Tacos, campechana, and Cajun salmon Caesar salad.
Sushi
Gyoro, Gyoro – 105 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs: 100 percent U.S. Kobe beef roll, blue fin toro sashimi, poke bowl, and Tonkotsu Shoyu ramen.
Vegetarian / Vegan
Native Foods Café – 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #420, Palm Springs: Vegan 100 percent plant-based menu includes Southern fried chicken & waffles and Native Nachos, lavender lemonade, and watermelon fresca.