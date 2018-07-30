The Palm Springs Tennis Club Resort – 701 W. Baristo Road. Palm Springs

This 126-room hotel is just off the beaten path, a short walk to downtown, with restaurants, shopping, and art galleries just blocks away. Rooms include studios with kitchenette, one-bedroom suites with kitchenette, and deluxe rooms with one bedroom, two bathroom, and a full kitchen.

palmspringstennisclub.net

Chic

ARRIVE Palm Springs – 1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

This hip 32-room boutique hotel offers simple and streamlined comfort. All rooms are studios with king-sized beds, some of which include patios.

arrivehotels.com

La Serena Villas – 339 S. Belardo Road, Palm Springs

This 21+ luxury hotel was built in 1933 and redeveloped in 2016. Studio-sized bungalows have king-sized beds and private patios with outdoor clawfoot tubs. One-bedroom bungalows have a separate living room, king-sized bed, and private patio.

laserenavillas.com

Luxe

Parker Palm Springs – 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Fun and funky, yet decadent and relaxed. Standard rooms feature Jonathan Adler design and a king-sized bed or a set of double beds with single or double bathrooms. Stand-alone villas are one-bedroom suites with living room and dining area. For the ultimate posh experience, the ‘Gene Autry’ is a stand-alone structure that includes a treatment room with sauna and a screening room, as well as two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full-sized kitchen.

theparkerpalmsprings.com

L’Horizon Palm Springs – 1050 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

This adults-only resort offers 25 bungalows with stunning midcentury architecture, top of the line linens, and remarkable decor. Rooms include queen or king-sized beds. Optional features include indoor rain showers, private outdoor showers, vintage furniture, a wood-burning copper clad fireplace, and a private full-sized pool.

lhorizonpalmsprings.com