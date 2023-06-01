Stanley Anderson Tests the Limits in Las Palmas

Those who eschew the daunting task of house hunting in favor of the far more daunting task of house building will inevitably enjoy rewards in abundance. Those rewards lie in the details, both grand in scale and almost imperceptible, and deliver a gamut of functional performance and aesthetic pleasure.

By the time architect Stanley Anderson met his clients, through an introduction by general contractor Bruce Clark of Canam Development, the city of Palm Springs was already reviewing the project. Gabriel Rios of Rios Designs in Coachella had completed the CAD drawings based on the owners’ preliminary concepts, and the vision was now in the process of becoming a reality.

“This is a second home that will become a permanent home for Canadian clients, Daniel Friedman, Rob Dalgliesh, and their teenage son, Jonathan,” Anderson says. “It was very important for them, coming from Winnipeg, to have a true indoor-outdoor living experience. They have family and friends near and far, and the new house in Las Palmas is a great magnet and place to gather for weeks at a time.”

When the glass doors slide open into the great room and primary bedrooms, the L-shaped home appears devoid of exterior walls, elegantly exposed to the pool. A pair of outdoor living areas framed in Accoya wood echo the paper-thin deck for sun lounging, crafted of the same sustainably sourced and acetylated wood.

Anderson, who has worked in architecture and interior design for almost 40 years, fine-tuned some of the layouts and developed the home’s interior finishes and furnishings, as well as its exterior design and landscaping. His clients’ distinct ideas for their home and its potential for hosting and entertaining guests manifested in substantial customization, affirming their long-held passion for design and style.

Anderson tours us through a sampling of the home’s most exciting moments, noting that minimalism and drama can co-exist when the core materials and decorative lighting plan create a consistent backstory.