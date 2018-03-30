emily silver

Working on the “playful edge between humor and tragedy,” Emily Silver upends the celebratory and monumental to reveal a grotesque flip side: their predictably finite nature. Her bright, colorful sculptures, she says, “deal with flops and failures in a funny and beautiful way.” Her cake sculptures, for example, embody the rise and fall of celebration. “An event is more about the idea and the anticipation. The materials expire, and we think about how to dispose of them before the event is over.”

It hardly surprises that Silver, a native New Yorker who splits her time between Yucca Valley and Los Angeles, was a floral designer in a mortuary for 15 years