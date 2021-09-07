Pedigree Palace

A La Quinta house located at the prestigious Madison Club is for sale by the owner of the Yard House, the national sports bar chain that has a location in Rancho Mirage.

Steele Platt is among the who’s who list of celebrities, CEOs, and business leaders who have called the exclusive Madison Club home. If his $10 million price tag is met for the 8,299 square foot mansion set on 0.86 acres, it will be among the top sellers for the year in the Coachella Valley. A Palm desert home owned by the late hair transplant pioneer Dr. L. Lee Bosley sold for $8.5 million in April.