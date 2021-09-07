Pedigree Palace

A La Quinta house located at the prestigious Madison Club is for sale by the owner of the Yard House, the national sports bar chain that has a location in Rancho Mirage.
Steele Platt is among the who’s who list of celebrities, CEOs, and business leaders who have called the exclusive Madison Club home. If his $10 million price tag is met for the 8,299 square foot mansion set on 0.86 acres, it will be among the top sellers for the year in the Coachella Valley. A Palm desert home owned by the late hair transplant pioneer Dr. L. Lee Bosley sold for $8.5 million in April.
The single-story main house has five bedrooms and 5.5 baths, while the two-bedroom guest house comes with a game room, wet bar, and balcony. The backyard features a rock waterfall feeding into a freeform swimming pool plus a putting green.
That sense of engaging the outdoors is equally felt indoors. Three sets of pocket doors connect the homeowner to the backyard and outdoor terrace, which is perfectly set up for entertaining thanks to misting systems, heaters, a built-in barbecue, and two fireplaces.
The paved entry way creates an impressive route into this mansion.
Even approaching the house on a stone-paved driveway, you understand quickly this is not just another McMansion thanks to a soaring foyer with wood beams and a hanging light fixture. Head inside and you’ll find a gourmet kitchen with a center island/counter bar surrounded by elite appliances and a breakfast nook.
A home theatre offers plush cinema-style seating, while a handsome office/library boasts gorgeous wood finishes and built-ins. Large master retreat has a dual fireplace to the sitting room and spa-inspired his and her bath with double glass shower, fireplace over jetted tub, and tranquil private outdoor patio.
The Madison Club has a Tom Fazio-designed golf course along with amenities like a deluxe fitness center, private dining with in-hous chefs, a full-service spa, private move theater, and the Discovery Performance Center for the “ultimate in golf instruction experiences.”
