The resulting 4,202-square-foot escape triumphantly blurs the line between enclosed and alfresco environments. Expansive glass pocket walls recede in three key spaces — kitchen, living room, and master — to unite the interiors with an ample backyard; their tracks are recessed to eliminate any sense of division once they’ve slid open. Limestone flooring and a crisp white ceiling extend to the exterior, visually expanding the property’s main gathering areas. Meanwhile, Mother Nature finds permanent residence indoors in organic elements like the veiny Calacatta Paonazzo marble that dresses the kitchen countertops and range hood and the perfectly imperfect Spanish limestone underfoot, which also makes an appearance on the living room’s fireplace surround and covers a statement wall in the master bedroom.

Bouwman’s indoor-outdoor sleight of hand begins in the foyer (his favorite moment of the build, if forced to choose). Black double entry doors with bespoke handles unlock to reveal an atrium. Three of its glass walls draw back into impossibly narrow pockets; the fourth, far wall, which abuts the kitchen, sports a large porthole window, creating a sightline through the cooking area to the centerpiece acacia out back. Natural light pours down from the opening above, the framed blue sky a mirror image of the 18-inch-deep water feature that’s sunken into the floor.