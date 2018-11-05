No detail was too small to be overlooked in the complete renovation of this stunning estate in Old Las Palmas. Built in 1948, the entire property was recently restored to its early-midcentury style by designer Michael Koski. (Photographs of the house taken in 1952 helped guide the meticulous restoration.)

The classic U-shaped floor plan has a generous-size living room at its center that features tall, pitched ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace with an elegant limestone surround and a custom, wood-panelled over mantel. The voluminous, open feel of the home continues in the two master suites, hallways, dining room, and kitchen where the ceilings have been raised from eight feet to ten feet.