Two Amigos Hit the Road

Where do you find inspiration for your humor when there's so much tragedy going on in the world?

Martin Short: Our philosophy of this show is that it can provide a respite from the horrors of the news that night. So, we try not to do a political show, even though we both are political people, but we appreciate that the audience is often split. So, you don't want to make anyone feel guilty about their, let's say horrible lack of backing for gun control in America. So, you don't bring it up.

Steve Martin: When I was very young, it was probably 1963, so I was 18 years old, and I was working at Knot’s Berry Farm doing a show. And on that day, John F. Kennedy was assassinated. We thought, well, we can't possibly put on a show. We cannot. That show will definitely be canceled. And the producer, the directors said, no, we're going to do the show. And we did the show, and it was like nothing had happened. In fact, they were laughing harder than they usually do. And I thought, oh, this must be providing something to people. And that's sort of what I've gone with whenever these things have come up. I mean, I hosted the Oscars on the day we invaded Iraq.

Martin Short: And I remember the headline in Variety the next day after the Oscars when you hosted.

Steve Martin: Yeah, what was that?

Martin Short: You think there are bombs going off in Baghdad? [Both laugh.]

You’re both very spontaneous comics. Do you adapt your show to each audience or is it closed?

Martin Short: Well, first, I find the audiences are not fairly different from state to state that we play. I mean, tomorrow night, we'll play in Windsor, Ontario, and we will adjust some material for the Canadian audience. But you know, if you play in Massachusetts and then you play in New York state, same audience. They laugh at the same thing.

Steve Martin: Yeah. We wouldn't go to Texas or Florida and do certain kinds of jokes, but we don't hype them up for New York City. It's basically the same.

You guys were recently on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and revealed you host colonoscopy parties with your buddies, Tom Hanks and Walter Parks. I couldn’t determine if this is real or a bit. If it’s real, should other men follow your example?

Steve Martin: That's real and I highly recommend it. Yeah, it's a good way to get it done and get a few laughs out of it.

