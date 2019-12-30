Maximum Minimal

Ridge Mountain House, a weekend home for clients from Santa Monica with grown children, is located in a sparsely built development above South Palm Canyon Drive. With sweeping views of the Coachella Valley to the east and protected native Agua Caliente land against Mount San Jacinto to the west, the 4,500-square-foot house is invisible from the main thoroughfare. Approached via a walkway of flagstone pavers, the structure presents an austere, somewhat stern modernist façade of steel and concrete to the east, the side that receives the most direct sun. Its primary two-story volume, clad in panels of deep, rich, rusted carbon steel that act as a rain screen and prevent the intense desert heat from entering the house, slides elegantly behind two single-story board-formed concrete boxes — one a square, the other a rectangle — that flank the home’s deeply inset entrance, running through the entire width of the house. The windows on the main façade — rectangular above and square on the ground level — are also inset like pictures in a frame, offering privacy as well as protection from the relentless desert sun.

Equally as important to Ehrlich as the power of place is a strong collaboration with colleagues, clients, and contractors. He designed a house for these same clients 25 years ago in Santa Monica and, over the years, a close friendship developed between them and Ehrlich and his wife, Nancy. The client remembers a weekend trip the two couples took to the Amangiri resort in Utah as the catalyst for this project. “We love the desert for its warm, balmy nights,” the client says, “and Steven was the natural first choice to design our desert home, where our goal is to spend at least two weeks a month.” They originally looked at High Desert sites around Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley, as well as in Arizona near Tucson, but found them too remote and distant from their primary home. “Then, we got lucky and found the site in Palm Springs, which is about 3 acres. It was not for the faint of heart to build this house,” she recalls. “Even though it took one-and-a-half years to develop the site and another three-and-a-half years to build it, I enjoyed every minute of the collaboration with Steven and project architect Megan Lawler. It was so much fun that I was a little sad when it was over.”