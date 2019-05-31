Road Trip!

If you haven’t been to downtown L.A. in a few years, you have a lot of catching up to do, especially when it comes to the food scene. Between meals, serve yourself a side of culture at The Broad, a must-visit venue for its collection of blue-chip contemporary art, the breathtaking building it’s housed in, and the two Infinity Mirror Rooms on display.

Though it’s not on most visitors’ radar, the Los Angeles Conservancy runs excellent walking tours throughout the week. It provides both a historical and architectural overview with stops at landmarks such as the Bradbury Building and Central Library, while the Art Deco tour offers an in-depth look at the 1920s and ’30s style that helped shape the cityscape.

Center your food fest in the Arts District with dinner at one of the country’s buzziest new restaurants: Bavel, a stunning space with greenery hanging from the soaring ceiling, where the duo behind beloved Italian eatery Bestia has created a modern Middle Eastern menu. Think wood-fired pitas paired with smooth spreads like duck ’nduja hummus, kebabs of meaty oyster mushrooms, and slow-roasted lamb-neck shawarma. Nearby, Top Chef champ Mei Lin doles out a fusion of Asian fare, including her prawn toast, at Nightshade.