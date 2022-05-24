Think Pink

Cauliflower Ceviche

Chef/Partner Phillip Martin- Trio Restaurant

Ingredients:

1 head Cauliflower, small chop

1/4 head red onion, small dice

1 each cucumber, small dice

3 each lime, juiced

1 bunch cilantro (half fine chopped / half for garnish)

1 each avocado

Tortilla Chips

To Taste Salt

To Taste pepper

Pepitas Seeds (optional garnish)

Preparation:

Start off by chopping and dicing all ingredients while keeping separate. Add cauliflower, red onion, cucumber, cilantro and juice of 2 limes into a bowl to marinate for at least 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, mash the avocado with the remaining lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.