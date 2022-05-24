Flowing Rumor rosé was an easy choice for the "Think Pink" theme by Paul and Lisa Gruman.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Concept
Hot summer weather in the desert calls for a casual, late-afternoon get-together with a few good friends, delicious nibbles, and fabulous rosé. New Palm Springs residents Paul and Lisa Gruman invited a few pals to think pink and join them on their front courtyard patio under their big pink polka-dot umbrella for French rosé, canapés, and small bites at their Indian Canyons home. The Grumans brought out their vintage gold-and-white Limoges china and a vintage bar cart for beverage service.
Details
Trio Restaurant’s chef Phillip Martin, a culinary newcomer from Los Angeles, crafted dishes as pretty to look at as they were delicious to eat. He is inspired by the varied microclimates in the Coachella Valley that result in gorgeous seasonal ingredients that support his passion for farm-to-table cooking. Noting that he loves a good challenge and the use of flamboyant color, Martin took the pink theme to heart. His menu included heirloom beet salad served on endive; watermelon, tomato, and mozzarella skewers; cauliflower ceviche served on mini corn tortillas; and ahi tuna poke in cucumber. For a sweet finish, individual strawberry shortcakes came out on a tray just as the sky was turning pink.
“We asked everyone to dress in pink, just to make the theme pop and give the guests who were meeting each other a fun and festive shared experience.”
Vendors
The Pink Dot Double Decker Umbrella that inspired the theme is from Santa Barbara Designs. Catering by Trio Catering & Events by chef Phillip Martin paired with rosé from Rumor, a vineyard in Provence. Enhancing the party backdrop is a concrete sculpture by Birgit Piskor.
Cauliflower Ceviche
Chef/Partner Phillip Martin- Trio Restaurant
Ingredients:
1 head Cauliflower, small chop
1/4 head red onion, small dice
1 each cucumber, small dice
3 each lime, juiced
1 bunch cilantro (half fine chopped / half for garnish)
1 each avocado
Tortilla Chips
To Taste Salt
To Taste pepper
Pepitas Seeds (optional garnish)
Preparation:
Start off by chopping and dicing all ingredients while keeping separate. Add cauliflower, red onion, cucumber, cilantro and juice of 2 limes into a bowl to marinate for at least 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, mash the avocado with the remaining lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.
To enjoy add the mashed avocado to the tortilla chip, add a spoonful of mixed cauliflower and garnish with remaining cilantro. Enjoy!
Serves 4-6.
