Sunday Afternoon Tea at Willie’s Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage

Thoughts of Greater Palm Springs may conjure images of revelers toasting the good life over icy martinis, but restaurateur Willie Rhine is ready to change that. At Willie’s Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage, Rhine brings his own British panache to Sunday afternoon tea service. A variety of Harney & Sons tea blends complement a traditional menu of finger sandwiches made with smoked salmon, egg, and chicken salad and fresh scones served with housemade strawberry jam and clotted cream.

As if the thought of high tea wasn’t enticement enough, Rhine — who also owns Palm Springs hot spots Eight4Nine and 1501 Uptown Gastropub — teamed up with a former interior designer turned baker to orchestrate a sweet and memorable finish. Yamir Pérez of Cake & Cakes whips up unique confections such as guava-cream-filled mini pies, mousse in the shape of green apples, sugar cookies with pistachio cream, and vanilla-glazed salted blondies.

Here, Rhine dishes on his exceptional Sunday service.