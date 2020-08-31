Take a Walk

The 53,000 plants were chosen not only for their ability to thrive in a desert environment but, when planted in groups and rows, to invoke images of brushstrokes on a painting.

The public is invited to stroll the walking paths, relax on shaded benches, or use their cell phones to take any of five self-guided audio tours (found on the Sunnylands website). This season, inspirational signs will be placed throughout the gardens to help visitors explore their surroundings and consider the visual and audio relationships that they encounter there.

The public should be aware that, at this time, there is no access to the Sunnylands gift shop or café. However, some select gift shop items, including Sunnylands Olive Oil, will soon be available for purchase online at sunnylandsshop.org. Purchases may be shipped or picked up outside the Center during operating hours.