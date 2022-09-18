Sustainable Living: See for Yourself

Is it easier to build a sustainable home in the High Desert than in the Coachella Valley?

I think it is because you don't have the infrastructure that you do in an urban setting. It also is easier to build off grid when you're not attached to the grid. Getting off the grid, once you are attached to the grid, it is actually a harder process than building off the grid from scratch. So people are building out here. That's the main difference, I think. There aren't enough homes for everybody who is coming out here. So a lot of people are building their own homes and it is actually easier to build off grid than it would be to try and get off grid from an established home.

How does sustainable living impact the design of a home?

People are building homes that allow the desert to come in and become a part of the interiors or even the exteriors. They use muted tones so that the home blends into the environment. And I think part of it is that there is a lot more freedom out here to do that because there is so much space and you don't have the city bearing down on you with all sorts of code enforcement or neighbors complaining because of the way you're building your house or that your house is the wrong color or whatever. And it's heartening to see that people do tend toward the more environmentally friendly elements when they are building out here. There is a strong sense of nature out here. There is a strong sense of being part of the desert and it does attract a certain kind of person.