Inspirational Trio

So trust in your plan. Know how to drive, even if you don't, then say you know how to drive.

I sell my problems. My problems are my opportunity, as all of yours are. Your problems in life become your opportunity to figure out how to hear your messages and how to turn the trajectory of your life.

Don't let anybody turn your lights out. My father used to tell me, "You are stupid. You are hopeless. You are worthless. You are nothing." And then he'd go, "You are big zero." For a long time, I believed him. I believed him until my son at 5 years old was run over by a car. And then I had to take him to therapy to figure out how to get him over all these terrible nightmares he had. After a year the therapist said, "He's fine. I want you to come." I said, "Why?" She said, "You have the lowest self esteem of anyone I've ever met. You apologize for who you are, what you are, where you come from, et cetera."

And it took me three years. One day, she said, "Where did you get the feeling you were worth so little? I said, "I don't know. I just always thought I was stupid and hopeless and worthless, and nothing and a big zero." And she said, "Where'd you hear that?" And that's when I put it all together, that it wasn't my fault and that I had something to bring to the world. And that's what I want to tell all of you. Don't let what others have told you define who you are. Do the work in your life. What is it you love? Don't work to make money. Money will come if you love what you do. If you have an idea, believe in it.

What do you tell people who ask how you became famous?

From the time I was a little girl hiding in a closet, I had a fantasy. And my fantasy was that I was on a big stage. I guess it was a baby stage, and my mother would be sitting in the front row, proud, and finally happy." It happened. Was that dream, was that fantasy, that potent? I think they are. So dream big. Dream your biggest dream. Be your grandest version of the greatest vision of yourself. Believe in it and never take your eye off that ball. Always keep your eye on that ball. And you'll get there. You'll get there.