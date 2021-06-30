Charting Her Own Course

The latest indication of her relentlessness? During the pandemic, Sweeney started her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and secured the rights to Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They Were Us about a pair of prep school classmates unraveling the mystery of their friend’s murder. It’s being adapted as an HBO Max series titled The Players Table starring Sweeney and her pop star pal Halsey. She was so determined to bring the book to life that she flew to New York to convince Goodman, who happened to be a big fan of Euphoria.

“I told her, ‘I know I have not done this before, but please believe in me and I will pull this off for you. I will work harder than I’ve ever worked.’ I bought the rights and went to different people I’ve worked with before to make it happen.”

In her personal life, Sweeney is also making some waves. A few months ago, a visibly distressed Sweeney went live on Instagram with her hands quivering and her eyes filled with tears after a social media storm raged over unflattering comments about her appearance. (The word Muppet was used.) While such anonymous nastiness seems commonplace for celebrities nowadays, Sweeney felt it was important for her fans to bear witness to the emotional toll.

“We live in a world where people can hide behind screens and not see that it affects others,” she notes. “It truly does. Depression and the suicidal rates of teenagers are a huge problem. There are poor souls out there, and words do affect them. There’s no one there to save them. The fact that people enjoy tearing others down is fucked up. I think it’s important to show that all people have feelings.”