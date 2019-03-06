A classic circular drive is your introduction to this immaculate, contemporary Mediterranean-style villa that’s majestically sited and overlooks the breathtaking fairways of Tamarisk Country Club.
Custom-designed wrought iron gates open to reveal an idyllic courtyard with bougainvillea trellises, planters, a fountain, and a seating area that’s the ideal spot to enjoy a morning coffee or evening drink. There’s also direct access to the home’s bedroom suites so guests won’t have to enter through the main residence.
As you enter the glass panelled double doors of the home you’ll be wowed by the view of the golf course and mountains. The incredibly comfortable, yet very sophisticated, interior has a perfect Palladian U-shaped floor plan that features high ceilings, monumental windows, walls of French doors, architectural lighting, travertine floors, and exquisite textures of marble and stone. The expansive, light-filled living/dining room has a wood-beamed ceiling and a fireplace (set up for wood-burning or gas use) with a stone surround.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,945-square-foot home includes three large en-suite bedrooms, a small children’s bedroom or office, and a lavish master wing with luxurious his-and-hers bathrooms and closets. Both bathrooms have large walk-in showers and hers has a huge walk-in closet. His closet features dark wood cabinets, while hers has painted white cabinets. Similar high-end finishes were used in the design of the other bathrooms and the two larger guest suites have dual sinks.
The massive kitchen has a fireplace and the room is outfitted with stunning hardwood floors, Carrara marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Viking Range. A huge, center island has seating for four and the kitchen is open to a family room and a large breakfast area situated next to a wall of windows with mountain views.
The sophisticated touches continue in the rear yard of the almost half-acre property where you can relax among romantic garden terraces, towering trees, a lagoon-style pool and spa, a covered dining area, and those forever views of the San Jacinto Mountains.
Established in 1952, Tamarisk Country Club was only the second 18-hole private club in the Coachella Valley. Founding members included Danny Kaye, Jack Benny, George Burns, and four of the five Marx Brothers.
This gracious, elegant estate will dazzle your senses and is a rare offering for those with discriminating taste.
Listing price: $3,195,000 (some furnishings may be available outside of escrow)
71001 Tamarisk Lane, Rancho Mirage
Patrick Jordan and Stewart Smith
Patrick~Stewart Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, #605, Palm Springs
Patrick@PatrickStewartProperties.com, 760-898-1817
Stewart@PatrickStewartProperties.com, 760-898-1544