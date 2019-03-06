A classic circular drive is your introduction to this immaculate, contemporary Mediterranean-style villa that’s majestically sited and overlooks the breathtaking fairways of Tamarisk Country Club.

Custom-designed wrought iron gates open to reveal an idyllic courtyard with bougainvillea trellises, planters, a fountain, and a seating area that’s the ideal spot to enjoy a morning coffee or evening drink. There’s also direct access to the home’s bedroom suites so guests won’t have to enter through the main residence.

As you enter the glass panelled double doors of the home you’ll be wowed by the view of the golf course and mountains. The incredibly comfortable, yet very sophisticated, interior has a perfect Palladian U-shaped floor plan that features high ceilings, monumental windows, walls of French doors, architectural lighting, travertine floors, and exquisite textures of marble and stone. The expansive, light-filled living/dining room has a wood-beamed ceiling and a fireplace (set up for wood-burning or gas use) with a stone surround.