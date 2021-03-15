Good and Plenty

You just don’t get one with this house.

Start with a 5-car garage.

Four fireplaces. Three sinks. Two dishwashers.

You get the idea.

This one-acre estate in the Tamarisk area of Rancho Mirage has more than 5,000 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Enjoy a step-down bar, and a chef’s dream kitchen with three sinks two dishwashers, a warming oven, and cabinet space for all the incidentals.

Watch your favorite programs on three televisions, and enjoy plenty of lounging space with an open plan family room, living and dining room. Don’t forget to look for the four fireplaces.