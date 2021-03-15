Good and Plenty

A spacious outdoor entertainment and patio area is set off by stunning water features.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
You just don’t get one with this house.
Start with a 5-car garage.
Four fireplaces. Three sinks. Two dishwashers.
You get the idea.
This one-acre estate in the Tamarisk area of Rancho Mirage has more than 5,000 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Enjoy a step-down bar, and a chef’s dream kitchen with three sinks two dishwashers, a warming oven, and cabinet space for all the incidentals.
Watch your favorite programs on three televisions, and enjoy plenty of lounging space with an open plan family room, living and dining room. Don’t forget to look for the four fireplaces.
Take your workout to a 730 square foot separate building with a spa that opens onto the garden and its own bathroom, steam shower, and kitchenette. Can double as a huge office space.
A detached guest house covers just ver 1,500 square feet and features a living room, kitchen, and dining room with its own washer and dryer and its own 2-car garage. Keep it all cool with energy-efficient air condtioning and evaporative cooler units
The spacious outdoor entertaining and patio areas deliver magnificent views, fireplace and TV, water features, the perfect pool and elevated spa. Take a seat in the barbeque pavilion with seating area close to the amazing patio.
Listing price: $ 3,750,000
70600 Cypress Lane, Rancho Mirage.
Cass Graff-Radford
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-275-7436
Mommacass3@aol.com