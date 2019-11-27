Eat Well, Do Good

Part walking tour and part chef-designed community meal, this inaugural moving dinner party provides a sneak peek at three eateries featured at Palm Desert Food & Wine 2020: Tommy Bahama, Il Corso Palm Desert, and AC3 at Hotel Paseo.

“We thought it would be fun to create a progressive dinner that showcases the restaurants on the street in a fun and unique way,” says Kristy Kneiding of Desert Tasty Tours, who worked with El Paseo Shopping District to design the culinary walking tour. “It’s an added bonus that it’s benefiting such a worthy organization.”

Three groups, three restaurants, three courses

Here’s how it works: All Taste of El Paseo participants will enjoy a three course meal —appetizer, entree and dessert — with each course served at a different restaurant. (Wine pairings accompany the first two courses, and coffee comes with the third.)

But what exactly is on the menu and where the evening begins won’t be revealed until just before the event. Diners will be separated into three groups, and each will start their meal at a different location. A guide will lead each group on the short walk between destinations.

“It’s like a round-robin of eating,” Kneiding says. “It’s all a surprise — what you eat and where you’re going to be eating it — so that’s part of the fun.”

Some of the chef-designed creations will include dishes not typically available, and each will offer vegetarian options, she says.