Where Cool Began

During Modernism Week, author Liz Armstrong will moderate a Feb. 22 symposium, Birth of the Cool, based on the title of her 2007 book which explored “the legacy of modernist forms of art, architecture, film, design and music as they evolved and peaked in Southern California in the 1950s.”

The Palm Springs Modern Committee (PS ModCom), a non-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and preservation of Desert Modern architecture and design, has organized the symposium.

A panel featuring experts in a variety of fields will examine the confluence of ingredients that created the perfect environment in Southern California for new ideas to flourish. Armstrong will introduce the program with a look at the ‘zeitgeist of cool’ that pervaded the arts and culture of this period, followed by:

Peter Bart, a film executive and producer in the 1960s-70s and long-time editor of Variety, on being a player and witness to “the cool” in film and media.

Michael Boyd, furniture, landscape, and architectural designer, on his current mission to excavate the early modernism of architect A. Quincy Jones.

Brad Dunning, designer and writer, on some of the most fascinating client-and architect-duos of midcentury modernism.

Lorraine Wild, graphic designer and historian of American graphic design, on a group of pioneering but under-recognized designers at midcentury.

Tracy Conrad, a Palm Springs multi-hyphenate dynamo – ER physician, hotelier, preservationist and president of the Palm Springs Historical Society – will discuss jazz and music of the famed Chi Chi Club.

Armstrong, who also curated the Birth of the Cool exhibition at the Orange County Museum of Art in 2007, discusses her journey into California modernism.

What happened on your first visit to Palm Springs in the late 1990s?

Friends invited me to visit them in a rental in Twin Palms, a 1950s Alexander House that I later learned was owned by a preservation-minded California local named Chris Menrad. A few years later, on a visit to the Palm Springs Art Museum, I was driven to the top of a snaking mountain road to see one of the iconic masterpieces of modernism known as Frey House II. Built into the hillside around a giant rock, this was the house that the Swiss-born architect Albert Frey designed as his own residence in his adopted city of Palm Springs. Little did I know then that, almost two decades later, I would be given the unexpected opportunity to live with Albert (well, I had to channel his spirit but it was accessible) in that perfect house on the side of the San Jacinto mountains.

What raised your curiosity about California modernism?

My appreciation for California modernism, planted during those early visits to Palm Springs, grew considerably during my years working and raising a family in La Jolla and Newport Beach, California (1996-2008). I lived for a time in a classic 1950s ranch house in La Jolla, and a little later in a “modernism for the masses” house in Orange, California, known by the developer’s name as an Eichler Home. These sold for under $10,000 when first offered on the market in 1950, but of course by the time I found them in 2003 they had increased in value exponentially and were occupied by fashionable hipsters who drank martinis and played vinyl on their vintage turntables. But they were very cool!