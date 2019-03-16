What does the concept of a house mean to you?

You can find out how five Coachella Valley artists interpreted that concept in the installation, “The House That Art Built” through the month of April in downtown Indio.

“Who cannot relate to the concept of a house? They see the word house and they say, wait a second that’s not a house. No, that’s not a house, it’s a new idea of a house that’s what’s exciting about it,” says Bill Schinsky, executive director of the Coachella Valley Art Center which organized the installation.

VIDEO: View the Indio art installation with comments from two of the artists.