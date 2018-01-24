A sense of calm and relaxation will envelop you before you even enter this newly built, desert contemporary estate at The Madison Club in La Quinta. Designed by architect William Hayer of Hayer Architecture in Del Mar, its grand courtyard with dual water features and custom art sets a serene tone as you approach the massive glass entry door.
Among the many other highlights of this almost 8,900-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home are two master suites and a guest room in the main house, along with a theater room, a large dual office, a gym, and a two-bedroom, two-bath casita with a living room.
The spacious second-floor master bedroom has a wood ceiling and enjoys mountain views across the fairway of the Nick Faldo-designed golf course from both indoors and the attached deck. The adjoining bathroom is outfitted with a large shower and soaking tub.
The light-filled first floor master has a wall of glass, a fireplace with marble surround and raised hearth, and is just steps from the spa and outdoor living areas.
And the outdoor living is easy when you have a large, infinity-edge pool with swim lane, a spa, a covered cooking and dining space with a television, and a fire pit in a sunken seating area. The estate also has a four-car garage.
Recently reduced in price by $1,000,000, this high-quality-construction home is a great value.
Listing price: $7,900,000 ($8,200,000, furnished)
81266 Peary Place, The Madison Club, La Quinta
Bruce Blomgren
Bennion Deville Homes
760-779-1653
bruce@bruceblomgren.com