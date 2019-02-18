There are three things to love most about Mario’s Italian Cafe. One: They serve the largest glass of wine in the valley for only $5. Two: The cafés began in Brooklyn so you know the pizza is old-school hand-tossed, brick-oven good before even tasting it. Three: Their cafés are all across the valley with seven award-winning locations run by 17 family members. “Our cooking is from old-world style recipes dating generations back to Naples, Italy,” says owner Mario Del Guidice. “Our menu has dishes ranging from veal, seafood, chicken, steak, pasta, and Mama’s own eggplant parmesan. For all you sausage lovers, our homemade sausage and meatballs is a must.”

In its early beginnings, Nicolino’s (owned by Papa Nicolino and his wife, Emilie) was an Italian deli and bakery in Palm Springs (the first of its kind in the desert) that catered to locals, snowbirds, and celebrities like Natalie Wood and Sonny Bono. In the mid-’80s, Nicolino & Son’s Deli and Bakery closed and reopened in Cathedral City as Nicolino’s Famous Italian restaurant (now owned by Papa Nicolino’s son Mark and his wife, Rhonda), serving authentic Italian dishes like manicotti, hand-tossed pizza, and made-to-order desserts. A Palm Springs location was later brought back.

Ciro’s pizza is a legend. The hand-tossed dough is made fresh daily from scratch as are the sauces. The toppings to add on are aplenty. The crust is thin, but sturdy so you can be confident enough to fold your pizza in half, New York–street style without it snapping apart on you. They do a great job on keeping the locals happy with special weekday deals like half-off pizza and pasta dishes for only $12.99. Though ownership has changed throughout the years, the menu has remained constant as well as the family atmosphere and service.

The Nest is a breath of fresh fun among the upscale homes, hotels, and country clubs in Indian Wells. Owners Dodi and Kevin Henry (only the second owners in 54 years) have created a fine-dining establishment served with a side of energetic bar scene, live music, and all-night dancing. The food ranges from fancy comfort food — think potato chips drizzled in blue cheese and old steakhouse favorites. The crowd is a mix of the original desert dwellers and the new generation of valley “nesters.”

Le Vallauris is housed in one of the desert’s oldest buildings — the home built in 1927 by George Roberson, manager of The Desert Inn.

Le Vallauris (1974) Palm Springs

Although the restaurant was established in 1974, there is an even more vintage feel to the place because it is housed in one of the desert’s oldest buildings — the home built in 1927 by George Roberson, manager of The Desert Inn. The three-bedroom abode gives the restaurant a feeling of dining at a home complete with a large patio set in a Garden of Eden setting with towering trees. Le Vallauris has been host to many celebrity guests throughout the decades , including Loretta Young, Eva and Ava Gabor, even anthropologist Jane Goodall. The menu of French-Mediterranean changes frequently and is presented on a chalkboard menu at the table to keep with French tradition.

Melvyn’s (1975) Palm Springs

Melvyn’s, part of the historic Ingleside Inn, has been serving the who’s who of Hollywood royalty and the desert’s social elite for years. “Mel Haber arrived in 1975 and put his stamp on the Ingleside Inn and quickly became known as Mr. Palm Springs,” says head maitre d’ Matt Butorac. “Melvyn’s, his namesake restaurant, has been known for classic libations, fantastic food, incredible ambiance and atmosphere.”

The Steak Diane served tableside is one of the most popular dishes and was a favorite of regular Frank Sinatra. “Our captain, Bobby Bolduc, has been serving the steak tableside for 44 years,” Butorac says.

“Matt loves when people order the wilted spinach salad, also served tableside,” says executive chef Jennifer Town. “He walks up to the guests that ordered the dish and says, ‘Thank you for ordering the wilted spinach salad because the air fills with an incredible bouquet and I gained a pound just like that!’ while simultaneously snapping his fingers.”

Billy Reed’s (1975) Palm Springs

Everything comes full circle — even in the restaurant business. In 1975, Reed Gardner (Billy) and Robbie Lemley opened Billy Reed’s Restaurant & Bakery, highlighting the award-winning recipes from Billy’s grandmother, who taught him how to bake. In 1987, retirement called and the two leased the restaurant for 25 years to a new owner, while retaining ownership of the property. In 2012, the duo took back the restaurant, and Billy is once again at the helm baking all the cakes and pies each day. Coconut-pineapple and carrot cakes are a must-try, and the peach pie is one of their biggest hits made with juicy, ripe fruit. The dark wood interiors with stained glass accents give the restaurant a Cheers, where-everybody-knows-your-name, vibe.

