The Past, Present, and Future of Drag Culture in Greater Palm Springs

Look around.

With the largest concentration of midcentury modern architecture in the world, Palm Springs has long been known as a bastion for good design. In recent years, the area has also grown extremely dense with an entirely different but similarly eye-catching art form: drag. From beloved bars and nightclubs to stylish hotels and restaurants, the always expressive and sometimes controversial medium of entertainment is everywhere.

“You can find drag 10 days of the week in Palm Springs,” jokes Rosemary Galore, who performs and organizes PS Drag Brunch at the Saguaro Palm Springs hotel. The boisterous and glamorous drag queen is among a new wave of local performers saturating the market at an incongruous moment when drag finds itself both under attack and accepted in the mainstream thanks in part to the popularity of TV series like RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here.



Video by Jared Bedrejo



Galore was literally born in Palm Springs. After working as a dance instructor and choreographer in the Bay Area, Sean Harrington moved to the Coachella Valley full time in 2016 with his husband. They were married in Palm Springs and shared a fondness for the desert. When searching for a slower pace, they decided to move. However, Harrington never envisioned he’d be dressing up, cracking jokes, and lip syncing as one of Palm Springs’ preeminent drag queens.