The Perfect Souvenirs to Remember Your Summer Travels in Greater Palm Springs

Get resort ready.

Sure, you packed a suitcase with all your favorite party outfits. But you deserve something new for your lazy day by the pool and that fabulous night out. Perennial California girl Trina Turk has carved her niche with cheery prints and bold colors that dance across flowy sundresses and swimwear — the quintessential representation of Greater Palm Springs. Find her shops in Palm Desert and Palm Springs; the latter also stocks menswear at Mr Turk. Locally owned Elizabeth & Prince vends resortwear at three locations around the valley, in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Destination-minded womenswear steals the spotlight with a mix of neutrals and statement pieces. At Summer Colony Living in Palm Desert, pieces from creative up-and-coming designers hang alongside shapely Vera Wang gowns; make an appointment for a personal fitting. The store also has a men’s section and sells accessories for the home.

Adorn your space.

If all the local architecture has you dreaming of sprucing up your home, you’re in luck. Greater Palm Springs just so happens to be a design capital. Embrace the casual elegance of raffia and rattan at Tommy Bahama Home on El Paseo. Perhaps the midcentury greats are more your speed. Nearby Modern Hacienda presents a star-studded lineup with pieces from Knoll, Herman Miller, and Carl Hansen & Søn; PS HomeBoys also specializes in midcentury furnishings and art. For a more artisanal approach, stroll through Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs, a 10,000-square-foot market with merchants presenting desert-inspired artwork, attire, and decorative items. If you have a few hours to kill, get lost in the Perez Road Art & Design District in Cathedral City, where many of the midcentury and antique showrooms lay in wait.