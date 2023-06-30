The Perfect Souvenirs to Remember Your Summer Travels in Greater Palm Springs

Dragonette Limited.
Discover curated vintage.
In Palm Desert, Dragonette Limited attracts home shoppers seeking fine midcentury and antique furniture and art; it also features a trove of vintage designer jewelry. Speaking of jewelry, Dazzles in Rancho Mirage impresses with its collection of colorful Bakelite baubles and floral brooches. Newly opened Market Market in South Palm Springs is an emporium for vintage and repurposed apparel and housewares. Try The Fine Art of Design to re-create a retro look at your next cocktail party, or Peach Whisker Goods, a consignment store in Palm Desert, for killer clothing and accessories.
The Street Fair at College of the Desert.
Choose your shopping vibe.
With so many shopping districts and promenades to explore in Greater Palm Springs, you can pick one that vibes with your mood. Those who love scouting for secondhand finds will revel in The Street Fair at College of the Desert, open weekend mornings. For deals on designer brands, head to Cabazon to explore the Cabazon Outlets and Desert Hills Premium Outlets, which include hundreds of retailers with marked-down merch. Old Town La Quinta, with its charming Spanish architecture, artisan shops, and upmarket boutiques and eateries, reminds us of the cobblestoned plazas of Europe, while The River at Rancho Mirage satisfies a yen to browse waterside. It’s easy to clock your steps indoors at the mall, aka The Shops at Palm Desert. In Palm Springs, The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five contains 14 curated stores.
WINDMILL CITY SUPER #1.
Give a gift that says “Greater Palm Springs.”
From cheeky souvenirs to colorful, cactus-print clothing, buying swag that commemorates your getaway is a requisite. In Palm Springs, The Shag Store sells art and mid-mod-inspired products designed by the artist Shag (aka Josh Agle), while Destination PSP offers eclectic knickknacks like butterfly-roofed tissue boxes and logoed apparel that reflects locals’ laid-back lifestyle. Peepa’s Palm Springs is ideal for cocktail party essentials and chic poolside apparel. Bobo Palm Springs and Windmill City Super #1 offer desert-themed stationary, T-shirts, stickers, magnets, and other fun accessories.
Find Desert Supreme at Rancho Relaxo. Grab that bucket hat from the Palm Springs Life store.
Breathe in the desert essence.
Local scents just hit different. Take them home with a hand-poured candle from Joshua Tree Candle Co., available at Thick as Thieves, or a premium soy candle from Sazzy’s Galleria, both located in Palm Springs. Custom roll-ons made by Desert Supreme whirl together notes of Scotch pine, grapefruit, and patchouli, among other blends; find them at Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert.
Double M Pottery.
Pick a piece of pottery.
Earthenware inspired by the landscape is an artsy souvenir with a functional purpose. The clay mugs and dishes at Silica Studios and Double M Pottery at The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five in Palm Springs feature glazes reminiscent of the grounding hues of the rugged Southwest. For colorful Mexican talavera, mosaic art, and other hand-painted ceramic souvenirs, visit Su Casa Mexican Imports in Rancho Mirage, Casa Talavera Imports in Palm Desert, or Rustic Pottery Imports in La Quinta.
Where luxury lives.
For high-end fashion and art, visit the El Paseo Shopping District in Palm Desert, where locally owned favorites like Chrissy’s on El Paseo and House of Lolo (both serving contemporary womenswear) mingle with the likes of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bottega Venetta. Craving a bit of bling? Leeds & Sons Fine Jewelers specializes in diamonds and gems. Street parking is free, and you’ll find a bilevel parking structure behind The Gardens on El Paseo.
Trina Turk.
Get resort ready.
Sure, you packed a suitcase with all your favorite party outfits. But you deserve something new for your lazy day by the pool and that fabulous night out. Perennial California girl Trina Turk has carved her niche with cheery prints and bold colors that dance across flowy sundresses and swimwear — the quintessential representation of Greater Palm Springs. Find her shops in Palm Desert and Palm Springs; the latter also stocks menswear at Mr Turk. Locally owned Elizabeth & Prince vends resortwear at three locations around the valley, in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Destination-minded womenswear steals the spotlight with a mix of neutrals and statement pieces. At Summer Colony Living in Palm Desert, pieces from creative up-and-coming designers hang alongside shapely Vera Wang gowns; make an appointment for a personal fitting. The store also has a men’s section and sells accessories for the home.
Adorn your space.
If all the local architecture has you dreaming of sprucing up your home, you’re in luck. Greater Palm Springs just so happens to be a design capital. Embrace the casual elegance of raffia and rattan at Tommy Bahama Home on El Paseo. Perhaps the midcentury greats are more your speed. Nearby Modern Hacienda presents a star-studded lineup with pieces from Knoll, Herman Miller, and Carl Hansen & Søn; PS HomeBoys also specializes in midcentury furnishings and art. For a more artisanal approach, stroll through Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs, a 10,000-square-foot market with merchants presenting desert-inspired artwork, attire, and decorative items. If you have a few hours to kill, get lost in the Perez Road Art & Design District in Cathedral City, where many of the midcentury and antique showrooms lay in wait.
A Day With Jeff
Jeff Witthuhn, designer and owner of Peepa’s Palm Springs, an emporium of locally inspired apparel and gifts, suggests a few stops for a Greater Palm Springs getaway. peepasps.com
MORNING:
Start with a drive through South Palm Springs, admiring the gorgeous architecture on your way to Indian Canyons Golf Resort for brunch. The staff is wonderful, the food is fabulous, and the views are priceless.
NOON:
After a delicious brunch, I love to head over to Chill Bar with our brunch crew. The music and DJs are fantastic, the bartenders know you by name, and the vibe is always on point. A stroll to Lappert’s for ice cream — next door to Peepa’s! — is a great way to cool off.
NIGHT:
Nothing beats getting in your pool once the sun sets. But if you venture out, V Wine Lounge has a delicious wine list and a cozy midcentury-modern interior. If you want a full dining experience, Tropicale is my go-to restaurant.