All In at The Reserve

The heart of the activity has been The Reserve Club Village, set atop a gentle hill and anchored by the original Tuscan clubhouse. But 20 years in, the Old World décor and its formality began to feel dark and heavy. Few were shy to say they were ready for a change.

“We wanted to give members something new that would reenergize the club,” says CEO and general manager Michael Kelly, adding that appeal to potential new members factored into the clubhouse transformation. “Three years ago, our average age was 71. That dropped to 64 and now to 53.”

That youthful outlook reflects in most members’ desire for a softer, more inviting contemporary design filled with natural light, comfortable furnishings, and flowing, indoor-outdoor spaces. While members elected to retain the Arkansas Stone façade, the interior was almost entirely reinvented.

A steering committee guided a democratic process of collecting and analyzing member input, and three members (an NBC producer, art collector, and design business owner) ran the project, hanging mock-ups and three-dimensional drawings in the clubhouse for members to view and comment on. They pored over renderings, touched fabric swatches, and tested chairs for comfort and proportion.